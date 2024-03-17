Israeli Occupation Forces Attack Several Areas In Syria Wounding Soldier

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, March 17 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces attacked several areas in southern Syria, resulting in the wounding of a soldier and property damages, Syrian authorities announced on Sunday.
"Around 12:42 a.m. Israeli occupation forces carried out an aerial aggression from the direction of occupied Syrian Golan targeting several sites in the south," the Syrian News Agency (SANA), quoted a military source as saying.
The Syrian air defenses confronted the aggression's missiles and intercepted a number of them; however, caused in damages to properties were reported in addition to the wounding of a soldier, the source added. (end)
amn
MENAFN17032024000071011013ID1107986433
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.