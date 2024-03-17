Israeli Occupation Forces Attack Several Areas In Syria Wounding Soldier

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, March 17 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces attacked several areas in southern Syria, resulting in the wounding of a soldier and property damages, Syrian authorities announced on Sunday.

"Around 12:42 a.m. Israeli occupation forces carried out an aerial aggression from the direction of occupied Syrian Golan targeting several sites in the south," the Syrian News Agency (SANA), quoted a military source as saying.

The Syrian air defenses confronted the aggression's missiles and intercepted a number of them; however, caused in damages to properties were reported in addition to the wounding of a soldier, the source added. (end)

amn













MENAFN17032024000071011013ID1107986433