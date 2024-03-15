Economy Ministry: Italy To Promote 'Made In Ukraine' Brand In Global Markets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Italy will help Ukrainian producers enter the global market, as well as promote the 'Made in Ukraine' brand on trading platforms.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Economy Ministry , following a meeting between Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and Italian Enterprises and Made in Italy Minister Adolfo Urso, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We agreed that Italy would provide experts to help Ukraine promote the 'Made in Ukraine' brand, following the example of how it was done in Italy two decades ago. The Italian partners also offered to help promote Ukrainian producers on such trading platforms as Amazon and others. We are sincerely grateful to Adolfo Urso for his support and willingness to help us implement the Made in Ukraine policy, promote domestic products to foreign markets and expand our export opportunities,” Svyrydenko noted.

The two ministers met during the G7 Ministerial Meeting on Industry, Technology and Digital and discussed the prospects of involving the Italian private sector in Ukraine's economic recovery, as well as joint projects in logistics, manufacturing and other areas.

“It is extremely important for us to attract foreign investors to the Ukrainian market, both to bring back those who left the Ukrainian market with the start of the full-scale invasion and those who have not worked in Ukraine but are considering this opportunity. First of all, it is about investing in the real sector and localization of production,” Svyrydenko emphasized.

A reminder that, on January 26, 2024, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree on the establishment of the All-Ukrainian Economic Platform 'Made in Ukraine'. The platform is intended to ensure an effective dialogue and combine the efforts of government authorities and businesses, encourage the business activity of Ukrainian producers, promote Ukrainian products, improve the investment climate, create economic conditions for Ukraine's recovery, modernization and economic growth, as well as encourage Ukrainian citizens to return from abroad.

Photo: Ukrainian Economy Ministry