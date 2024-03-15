CBF, SIGA Sign Cooperation Agreement To Promote Integrity In Football

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and the Sport Integrity Global Alliance (SIGA), the world's largest coalition in the field of Sport Integrity, formalised a decisive cooperation agreement for the integrity of Brazilian football, in Rio de Janeiro.

With this historic agreement, CBF joins SIGA in placing Good Governance and Integrity at the top of their agenda, initiating a comprehensive and in-depth process of reforms aimed at enhancing the integrity, reputation, and credibility of football in the five-time FIFA World Champion's country.

The partnership now established follows the close collaboration that SIGA has maintained for several years with various international and national sports organizations, such as UEFA, the European Rugby League, the European Aquatics (LEN), the International Chess Federation (FIDE), the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF), or the Portuguese Professional Football League (Liga Portugal), in addition to various leagues and national federations.

Signed by the leaders of both institutions, the agreement aims to address the urgent challenges faced by Brazilian football, promoting the modernization of the sector, the qualification of its agents, and a culture of integrity at all levels, in accordance with SIGA's Universal Standards.

CBF President Ednaldo Rodrigues highlighted the relevance of the agreement signed with SIGA:“We have established a very important partnership to fight against all types of criminality affecting football, such as match-fixing, money laundering, racism, and harassment. With solid expertise in all these topics, SIGA is the world's largest institution in Sport Integrity. They operate independently, always ensuring that sport becomes cleaner and more transparent. That's what CBF is pursuing too. SIGA will work with the Integrity Unit at CBF, which has been engaged with all the major institutions in the world.

SIGA CEO Emanuel Macedo de Medeiros emphasized:“Brazilian Football has a world-wide significance that nobody can deny. This significance is not unrelated to its five FIFA World Cup titles and the genius with which Pelé, Garrincha, Zico, Sócrates, Ronaldo, and many others elevated football as an art.

Brazilian Football, however, can and should be more than its past glories. It can and must look to the future and realize its potential. To be modern, competitive, and sustainable. With a reformist vision, future strategy, and long-term objectives. A Football of Causes, not Cases. Free from scandals, opportunists, and suspicions. Football regulated, managed, and administered under the highest standards of Good Governance and Integrity. Capable of deserving the passion of the fans and justifying the legitimate expectations of all those who play, work, and invest in it."

"Brazil can no longer wait – this is what I have been hearing from everyone I have spoken with. The window of opportunity is narrow, and there is, undoubtedly, a lot of work ahead. That is why we are here, kicking off with the signing of this cooperation agreement with the CBF and its President, whom I congratulate for taking this important step forward."