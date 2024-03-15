Alia Turns 31; Kareena, Neetu, Soni, Rashmika Shower Love On 'Queen Of Everyone's Heart'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Alia Bhatt on Friday is celebrating her 31st birthday, and the actress has been showered with love and blessings from her family members, Neetu Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, among others.

Alia, who is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan, made her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's 2012 movie 'Student of the Year'.

The actress got married to actor Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022. The couple have a daughter, Raha.

On the occasion of her birthday, Alia's mother-in-law Neetu took to Instagram stories and shared a smiling picture of the actress, who was most recently seen in 'Heart of Stone'.

The post is captioned: "Happy birthday our sunshine...thank you for being ours...love you loads..."

Ranbir's cousin Kareena took to Instagram stories and shared an unseen picture with her sister-in-law Alia, wherein the duo can be seen getting ready for an event.

Kareena captioned it: "Happy birthday to the queen of everyone's heart...Shine beyond the stars, my darling...love you".

Alia shared Kareena's post and said: "Love you bebo! My eternal love."

Soni shared a string of photos, giving a glimpse of an adorable childhood picture of Alia, along with some wedding photos.

She penned a sweet birthday note for her daughter, in a poetic manner, which read: "How much do I love thee? Let me count the ways...If I did, I know the words would quite run off the page. So let me just say it simply then. Happy Birthday my darling I love you more than you will ever know."

Alia's elder sister Shaheen shared a video montage, with unseen clips of the birthday girl. The fun video gives major sibling goals as there are glimpses of them working out together, enjoying vacations, and basking in the sun.

The video is captioned as: "My greatest gift, my best friend, my sister, my soulmate. I love you... Happy birthday my airy (definitely) scary, always wary little fairy."

Alia commented on it saying, "Sweetie", followed by a crying face emojis.

Apart from the family members, actress Samantha wrote: "Happy birthday Alia...continue to raise the bar and make things exciting for everyone else."

Replying to her, the 'Raazi' actress said: "Sam... you're too kind!!! Big big hug to you thank you."

Katrina posted a birthday wish, saying, "Happy birthday Alia...keep spreading your joy and warmth... and wishing you all the best things in life..."

Alia replied to her and said: "Love you my Katy."

Rashmika Mandanna, who starred with Ranbir in the movie 'Animal' wrote: "Happiest birthday Alia", followed by a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Alia next has 'Jigra' in her kitty. She is also the producer of the movie.