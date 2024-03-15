Rescuers Show Aftermath Of Drone Attack On Civilian Infrastructure In Vinnytsia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked civilian infrastructure in Ukraine's central Vinnytsia region overnight.
That's according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service , Ukrinform reports.
"Two people were rescued and handed over to emergency medical workers. Rescuers recovered the body of one person from under the rubble. At the scene of the attack, a psychologist of the State Emergency Service is providing psychological assistance to the victims," the report said.
In addition, in the Tulchyn community, drone debris damaged a residential building. Two people were injured and hospitalized. Read also:
Ukraine's air defense forces destroy all 27 Shahed drones overnight
