Rescuers Show Aftermath Of Drone Attack On Civilian Infrastructure In Vinnytsia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces attacked civilian infrastructure in Ukraine's central Vinnytsia region overnight.

That's according to Ukraine's State Emergency Service , Ukrinform reports.

"Two people were rescued and handed over to emergency medical workers. Rescuers recovered the body of one person from under the rubble. At the scene of the attack, a psychologist of the State Emergency Service is providing psychological assistance to the victims," the report said.

In addition, in the Tulchyn community, drone debris damaged a residential building. Two people were injured and hospitalized.

Ukraine's air defense forces destroy all 27 Shahed drones overnight