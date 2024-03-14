'Naram Kaalja’ Celebrates Craze For Amar Singh Chamkila Among His Female Followers

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) The second song, titled 'Naram Kaalja', from the upcoming Diljit Dosanjh-starrer 'Amar Singh Chamkila', hit the airwaves on Thursday.

The song is a tongue-in-cheek celebration of Chamkila's popularity among female audiences.

Chamkila's craze among women was unparalleled as they would throng the terraces of the houses around his Akhadaas (live music performances in villages) in droves and at times their numbers would be so high that the roofs would cave.

This earned Chamkila the title -- Kotha Dhau Kalakaar (the Roof Breaker).

The song has been composed by Oscar and Grammy-winner A.R. Rahman, and has been crooned by Alka Yagnik, Richa Sharma, Pooja Tiwari, and Yashika Sikka with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.

The film also stars Parineeti Chopra.

The film is produced by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films.

'Amar Singh Chamkila' will drop on Netflix on April 12.