AFC Writes To AIFF Ex-Legal Head, Seeks Evidence To Support Corruption Allegations Against Federation Chief

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Asian Football Federation (AFC) disciplinary and ethics committee's deputy secretary Barry Lysaght sent a letter to former legal head of All India Football Federation (AIFF) Nilanjan Bhattacharjee, seeking "evidence and relevant information" to support the allegations levelled by the latter "with a full written report by March 18."

“We refer to the attached media articles in which we note that allegations relating to corruption have been made by you against the All India Football Federation (AIFF) President, Kalyan Chaubey. In light of the seriousness of this matter, we kindly request that you provide the AFC with a full written report setting out your position on the matter by 18 March 2024 at the latest”, Lysaght wrote in the letter (a copy of which is in possession of IANS).

The deputy secretary went on to write that, "such report should include (without limitation) details of the allegations, any evidence to support such allegations, any steps taken by you to address the allegations at the AIFF (or any other body/person) and any other relevant information or documentation relating to this matter."

“We look forward to receiving your response within the stipulated time limit with the requested information and documents in English (where necessary, translated by an accredited translation service). Please provide all correspondence on this matter via facsimile”, the letter concluded.

The AIFF legal head was terminated on March 4, 2024 after raising several serious allegations including non-payment of his retainership against the president of the AIFF.

Bhattacharjee wrote a letter addressed to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others, in which he has levelled some serious allegations regarding the television production of the 2022-23 I-League matches, specifically claiming that dummy cameras were used by the vendor responsible for the production.