2 DPS Srinagar Students Secure Gold At All India Pencak Silat Chapionship

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) SRINAGAR- DPS Srinagar students, Hurriyah Showkat and Mysha Bilal, students of Class 9th and 8th, respectively, have secured gold medals at the 1st All India Pencak Silat Championship held in Nanded, Maharashtra, on February 18th and 19th, 2024.
Approximately 800 players from 25 states and UTs across India participated in the tournament. Both medalists demonstrated exceptional talent, technique and skill to triumph over opponents from various states of the country.
ADVERTISEMENT
Congratulating the students on their feats, the Principal Shafaq Afshan said,“We are delighted that Hurriyah and Mysha have etched her name in a long chain of excellence in sports established by school alumina over the years. Moreover, their feats are a testament to girl power and outlines possibilities for a gender equitable future.”
The Chairman Mr Vijay Dhar also congratulated the medalists and said,“DPS Srinagar stands for distinction, dedication and an unstinting desire to compete. We are glad Huirriyah and Mysha have imbibed these traits, we hold so dear in our students.”
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now Read Also Ahmed Taha Masoody Wins Gold At All India Pencak Silat Championship What Defines Fitness in Sports? Definitely Not Abs!
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN13032024000215011059ID1107969847
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.