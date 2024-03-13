2 DPS Srinagar Students Secure Gold At All India Pencak Silat Chapionship

Approximately 800 players from 25 states and UTs across India participated in the tournament. Both medalists demonstrated exceptional talent, technique and skill to triumph over opponents from various states of the country.

Congratulating the students on their feats, the Principal Shafaq Afshan said,“We are delighted that Hurriyah and Mysha have etched her name in a long chain of excellence in sports established by school alumina over the years. Moreover, their feats are a testament to girl power and outlines possibilities for a gender equitable future.”

The Chairman Mr Vijay Dhar also congratulated the medalists and said,“DPS Srinagar stands for distinction, dedication and an unstinting desire to compete. We are glad Huirriyah and Mysha have imbibed these traits, we hold so dear in our students.”

