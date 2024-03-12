Moroccan King Orders Dispatching Relief Aid To Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, March 12 (KUNA) -- King Mohammed VI, the Chairman of the Al Quds Committee, instructed deployment of 40 tons of foodstuffs to the Palestinian people in Gaza Strip and the holy city of Jerusalem.

The humanitarian aid, which coincides with the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, aims to alleviate the suffering of Palestinian populations, notably the most vulnerable sections in the occupied territories, the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates said in a statement on Tuesday.

The assistance will be delivered through the Mohammed V Foundation for Solidarity.

Besides, the Moroccan monarch pledged to cover, from his personal funds, a large part of the costs of the assistance, particularly the aid geared to Palestinian babies and children, the statement noted. (end)

