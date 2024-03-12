Indian Navy marks significant milestone with commissioning of its new base situated at Minicoy Island in Lakshadweep

(MENAFN) In a pivotal move, the Indian Navy marked a significant milestone on Wednesday with the commissioning of its new base, INS Jatayu, situated at Minicoy Island in Lakshadweep. This development is poised to bolster India's operational capabilities in the strategically crucial Indian Ocean Region (IOR). New Delhi has articulated that the naval base's primary objectives include enhancing operational reach, supporting anti-piracy and anti-narcotics operations in the Western Arabian Sea, and, crucially, providing geopolitical leverage to counter potential Chinese aggression along the disputed Line of Actual Control (LAC).



The establishment of INS Jatayu is expected to serve as a game-changer, substantially extending the power projection capabilities of the Indian Navy. This strategic move positions India to ensure greater maritime security and connectivity within the IOR, underlining its commitment to safeguarding regional stability. With geopolitical tensions escalating, the naval base at Minicoy Island emerges as a key asset for India in its maritime pursuits.



The significance of this development becomes apparent when considering the potential impact on China's strategic calculations. The island, strategically located a mere hundred miles from the Malacca Strait, represents a formidable deterrent for Beijing. In the event of a crisis in the area, any Chinese response would be compelled to cover a distance of at least 1,500 miles from Sanya, its nearest naval base. This geographical advantage provides India with a potent tool to counterbalance perceived threats along the disputed borders.



Furthermore, the establishment of a naval base at the Great Nicobar, coupled with information exchange agreements within the Quad framework, places India in a position to assert total maritime information dominance over the region. This multifaceted approach not only addresses immediate security concerns but also contributes to the reshaping of the geostrategic landscape, placing India as a pivotal player in the Indo-Pacific arena.



The move to fortify India's maritime capabilities also extends to enhancing its anti-access area denial (A2/AD) systems. This development aligns with the strategies employed by advanced regional powers like Russia and China, signifying India's commitment to maintaining a robust defense posture in the face of evolving regional dynamics. As the geopolitical chessboard in the Indo-Pacific continues to evolve, India's strategic naval expansion marks a paradigm shift, affirming its proactive stance in safeguarding its national interests and contributing to regional stability.

