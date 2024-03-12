Tkiyet Um Ali Launches Ramadan Donations Campaign For Jordan, Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 12 (Petra) - Tkiyet Um Ali launched a campaign Tuesday titled "Your Zakat (donation) reaches Jordan and Gaza," coinciding with Ramadan's start, embodying solidarity between Jordan and Palestine.The initiative underscores ongoing support for Gaza amidst current challenges, collecting donations to distribute as food parcels with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization and Jordan Armed Forces collaboration.Tkiyet Um Ali sustains food aid to 22,000 families nationwide monthly, with parcels containing 20 items for Ramadan and three daily meals year-round.During Ramadan, the hospice will host iftar banquets in Amman, serving 4,000 daily meals and distributing to needy families, featuring meat, rice, sauce, bread, fruit, and sweets. The campaign includes monthly food parcel distribution and Zakat al-Fitr disbursement, aiming to alleviate hardship across Jordan's governorates.Director General Samer Balqar lauded Jordanians' solidarity and Palestinian support, praising donors' continuous aid for food parcels benefiting needy families in Jordan and Gaza.Tkiyet Um Ali, he noted, adheres to Sharia regulations and transparency standards, receiving donations year-round for sustainable food aid programs, including zakat, charity, iftar meals, family sponsorships, and sacrifices.Donations can be made via phone at 064900900, website at , or the Tkiyet Um Ali app, with convenient payment options, including the "Cliq" service, offering two accounts for zakat contributions to Jordan at cliq alias (TUAZAKATJO) and Gaza at cliq alias (TUAZAKATGA).