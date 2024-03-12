Subodh Bhave To Helm Film Based On Krushnaji Prabhakar Khadilkar's Celebrated Play

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) Actor-director Subodh Bhave, who predominantly works in Marathi cinema, is set to direct the upcoming musical film 'Sangeet Maanapmaan'. The film will pay homage to legendary Marathi writer Krushnaji Prabhakar Khadilkar eponymous celebrated play.

Subodh considers it an honour to make a film on the celebrated play.

He said, "The film is a grand musical which is set on a massive scale and it sees the biggest names from the Marathi film world come together. I hope that I am able to do justice to the film since I am directing it as well."

He further mentioned, "It is a huge responsibility and just like my fans have given immense love to my films so far, I hope they enjoy watching this film too on the big screen."

Presented by Jio Studios, produced by Jyoti Deshpande, the film sees Subodh doubling up as an actor.

'Sangeet Manapamaan' is set to release on November 1 in all theatres across Maharashtra.