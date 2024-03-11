How You Can Still Claim COVID Stimulus Check Of $2,400

(MENAFN- ValueWalk) If you haven't yet claimed your COVID stimulus check, the IRS says you still have some time left. According to the IRS , those who haven't yet filed a tax return for 2020 may still be eligible to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit before the deadline to get their COVID stimulus check.

How to claim the COVID stimulus check

In May 2024, the federal tax credits introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic will expire. So, those who haven't yet filed a tax return in 2020 will be unable to do so after the May deadline.

Those who file their 2020 return before the May deadline need to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit to get the COVID stimulus check. The Recovery Rebate Credit is a refundable credit, which means taxpayers who don't owe anything could also benefit from this.

Congress issued three rounds of stimulus payments, officially called Economic Impact Payments, in 2020 and early 2021. Although most people have already received their COVID stimulus check, some might not have received it or received a smaller amount.

Those who haven't received the 2020 payment or received an incorrect amount can claim the credit by filing their 2020 return by the May 17, 2024, deadline. This deadline is exactly three years after the original filing deadline in 2021. The deadline to file the 2021 return is April 15, 2025.

Additionally, the IRS reminds people who haven't filed their 2020 return to check if they missed a potential tax refund. The refund won't be available after the May deadline. The agency will share information later this month, including state-by-state details of taxpayers who may have overlooked filing the return and getting a refund for 2020.

Who will get it?

To qualify for the Recovery Rebate Credit, a person needs to be a U.S. citizen, green card holder or a qualifying resident noncitizen. Also, the person must not have been claimed as a dependent by another taxpayer and have a valid Social Security number.

According to the IRS, a related person can claim the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit for someone who died in 2020 or later. Also, the agency says there is no penalty for claiming a refund on a late-filed tax return. The IRS recommends selecting direct deposit to receive the payment quickly.

Qualified taxpayers can use the free tax filing services through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance and Tax Counseling for the Elderly programs. The free assistance program is part of the IRS' ongoing effort to encourage those who aren't typically required to file taxes to“explore the potential benefits under the tax.”

If you are not sure whether or not you have received the COVID stimulus check, you can easily check it online by creating an account with the IRS. Eligible individuals could get up to $1,200, while married couples filing jointly could get up to $2,400.