TN: Murder Case Accused, Shot By Police, Succumbs To Injuries In Hospital

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, March 11 (IANS) A murder accused, who was shot by police, succumbed to his injuries at Tirunelveli Medical College hospital in Tamil Nadu on Monday, officials said.

The deceased was identified as K. Petchidurai, 23, who had, in an inebriated state, hacked road worker C. Karuppasamy to death near Velankulli in Tirunelveli, along with his accomplice, Chandru.

The duo had also attacked another road worker, A. Venkatesh, and also destroyed the windshield of a car and damaged a government bus.

Veeravanallur police officials told IANS that the duo had then attacked police constable Shenthil while a police team was trying to take them into custody. Police then shot Petchidurai in the leg and managed to arrest both him and Chandru.

Petchidurai was admitted to Tirunelveli Government Medical College hospital, but his injury was serious and he passed away on Monday.

Veeravanallur police officers told IANS that they have registered cases under charges of murder against both Petchidurai and Chandru for killing Karuppusamy and under other sections for assault and vandalism.