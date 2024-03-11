(MENAFN) Amid the ongoing strain in Russo-European relations, Sergey Ivanov, a special representative to President Putin, has called for an end to mass deliveries of wine and whisky to Russia through the 'hostile' Baltic nations. Ivanov, whose responsibilities include environmental protection, ecology, and transportation, emphasized that while there is no need for an embargo on imports from 'unfriendly' countries, the lucrative flow of alcohol via Baltic ports needs to be curtailed.



In an interview with Russia 24 TV on Thursday, Ivanov expressed concern about the substantial importation of wine and whisky into Russia through Latvia and Lithuania, despite the existing sanctions. He asserted that these Baltic ports solely thrive due to cargoes to or from Russia, and it's time to cease allowing them to profit at Russia's expense.



Recent industry data revealed that Latvia, a staunch supporter of Ukraine and proponent of sanctions against Moscow, became Russia's primary whisky supplier last year, surpassing all other exporters combined. Western experts contend that since the initiation of the European Union sanctions campaign in 2022, Latvia has served as a conduit for Western spirits entering the Russian market. Lithuania, a neighboring Baltic nation, also emerged as Russia's second-largest whisky supplier.



Ivanov, however, clarified that he vehemently opposes an embargo on wine and whiskey supplies from unfriendly states. Instead, he advocates for the continuation of such imports but through alternative routes, suggesting Russia's own ports on the Baltic Sea and those on the Black Sea as viable alternatives.



The term 'unfriendly' is applied to countries that unilaterally imposed trade and economic sanctions on Russia in response to the conflict in Ukraine. Ivanov's call for redirecting alcohol imports reflects the complexities of economic interactions amid geopolitical tensions and highlights Russia's efforts to navigate the impact of sanctions on various sectors of its economy.



As the debate continues, the focus turns to the potential reshaping of trade routes and the broader implications for Russo-European trade dynamics in a changing geopolitical landscape.







MENAFN11032024000045015687ID1107960559