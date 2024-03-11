53 Combat Engagements Take Place In Frontline

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, 53 combat engagements took place at the front, the enemy launched three missiles and 74 air strikes, and fired 69 times from multiple launch rocket systems.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , publishing an update as of 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 10.

During the day of March 10, there were 53x combat engagements.

The enemy launched a total of 3x missile and 74x air strikes, carried out 69x MLRS attacks at the positions of Ukrainian troops and various settlements. Unfortunately, russian terrorist attacks resulted in wounded civilians. Residential private and apartment buildings, as well as other infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

Volyn and Polissya axes: no significant changes. No signs of formation of an offensive group. Certain units of the armed forces of belarus continue their missions in the areas bordering Ukraine.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: the adversary maintains its military presence in the areas of russia bordering Ukraine. The enemy continues its sabotage and reconnaissance activities, shelling Ukrainian settlements from the territory of russia and increases the density of minefields along the state border of Ukraine. The adversary launched air strikes in the vicinities of Muraveinya, Kopiiky, Sinne (Sumy oblast), Velykyi Burluk, Vovchansk (Kharkiv oblast). Around 30x settlements came under enemy artillery and mortar fire, including Kostobobriv, Huta-Studenetska (Chernihiv oblast), Stara Huta, Kopiiky, Popivka (Sumy oblast), Udy, Strilecha, Starytsya, Volokhivka (Kharkiv oblast).

Kupyansk axis: the enemy conducted no offensives. The invaders fired artillery and mortars at more than 10x settlements, including Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Berestove (Kharkiv oblast).

Lyman axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 5x assaults near Terny, Yampolivka, Spirne and Spirne (Donetsk oblast), where the adversary, with air support, made attempts to breach Ukrainian defense. The adversary launched air strikes in the vicinities of Novojehorivka, Serebryanske forestry (Luhansk oblast), Rozdolivka (Donetsk oblast). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at around 20x settlements, including Bilohorivka (Luhansk oblast), Terny, Yampolivka, Spirne, Rozdolivka (Donetsk oblast).

Air Defense Forces destroy 12 out of 15 Shahed drones at night

Bakhmut axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 3x attacks in the vicinities of Klishchiivka, Andriivka and east of Chasiv Yar (Donetsk oblast), where the occupiers made attempts to improve their tactical situation. The enemy launched air strikes in the vicinities of Druzhba and New York (Donetsk oblast). Around 10x settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Hryhorivka, Kalynivka, Klishchiivka (Donetsk oblast).

Avdiivka axis: the Ukrainian defenders repelled 14x attacks in the vicinities of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske and Nevelske (Donetsk oblast). The adversary launched an air strike in the vicinity of Oleksandropil' (Donetsk oblast). The invaders fired artillery and mortars at more than 10x settlements, including Berdychi, Semenivka, Pervomaiske (Donetsk oblast).

Novopavlivka axis: the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the invaders in the vicinities of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka (Donetsk oblast). In that area, the invaders, with air support, made 18x attempts to breach Ukrainian defense. The adversary launched air strikes near Vuhledar, Vodyane, Urozhaine (Donetsk oblast). The enemy fired artillery and mortars at around 20x settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, Vuhledar (Donetsk oblast).

Orikhiv axis: the enemy conducted 3x attacks on positions of Ukrainian defenders south of Novodarivka and northwest of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia oblast). The invaders launched air strikes in the vicinities of Staromaiors'ke (Donetsk oblast), Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Pyatykhatky (Zaporizhzhia oblast). Around 20x settlements, including Poltavka, Chervone, Bilohirya, Robotyne, Novodanylivka (Zaporizhzhia oblast), were under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers.

Three civilians injured in Kherson region due to Russian shelling over day

Odesa operational-strategic group, Kherson axis: the occupiers do not abandon their intention to drive Ukrainian units out of their footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro. The enemy conducted 1x attempt to assault positions of Ukrainian defenders. More than 30x settlements, including the city of Kherson, Tyahynka, Ivanivka, Krynky (Kherson oblast), were under artillery and mortar fire of the occupiers.

During the day of March 10, the Ukrainian Air Force launched air strikes on 10x concentrations of troops, weapons and military equipment of the occupiers.

The Ukrainian missile troops hit 2x concentrations of troops, weapons and military equipment, 1x electronic warfare station, and 2x air defense systems of russian invaders.