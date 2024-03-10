UK forces Germany to send long-range projectiles to Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with Germany's Sueddeutsche Zeitung, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron called on Western nations to bolster their military support for Ukraine and increase investments in NATO. Cameron specifically addressed Germany, expressing London's readiness to collaborate on overcoming obstacles hindering the supply of long-range Taurus missiles to Kiev.



The Taurus missiles, manufactured in Germany and boasting a range of approximately 500 kilometers (300 miles), have garnered increased attention following the leak of a recording featuring top German military officials discussing the potential use of these weapons to target Russia's Crimean Bridge. The leaked audio, accompanied by a transcript published by RT, revealed discussions among senior German military officers, including the Air Force commander, regarding maintaining plausible deniability in the event of such an attack.



The fallout from the leaked recording prompted former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev to accuse Germany of preparing for a conflict with Russia, a claim vehemently denied by Berlin.



Chancellor Olaf Scholz has exhibited skepticism regarding the idea of supplying Taurus missiles to Ukraine. He argued for stringent control from Berlin and insisted on the presence of German specialists on the ground. Furthermore, Scholz made it clear that he would not allow German troops to become directly involved in the Ukraine conflict.



In response to the complexities surrounding the Taurus missile supply, Cameron emphasized the United Kingdom's determination to collaborate closely with its German partners. When questioned about the potential for London to assist Berlin in overcoming challenges preventing the delivery of Taurus missiles to Kiev, Cameron affirmed their commitment to working together on this issue and others to support Ukraine.



This development underscores the diplomatic tensions and strategic considerations at play as Western nations navigate the delicate balance between supporting Ukraine and managing relationships with Russia. The article explores the nuances of the missile supply issue, delving into the divergent perspectives within Germany's leadership and the broader implications for regional stability and international relations.







