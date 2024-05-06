King Meets USAID Administrator, Stresses Need To Increase Gaza Aid

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Washington, DC, May 6 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II, during a meeting with US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power in Washington, DC, on Monday, stressed the need to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza and ensure its uninterrupted flow.His Majesty warned of the repercussions of the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Strip, calling on the international community to shoulder its responsibilities towards stopping this worsening disaster.The meeting covered the role of international agencies in undertaking their humanitarian duties in the Strip, with the King reaffirming the need to continue supporting UNRWA to enable it to provide its humanitarian services in accordance with its UN mandate.The repercussions of the Syrian refugee crisis on Jordan were also discussed, as the Kingdom continues to host over 1.3 million Syrian refugees.Discussions addressed ways to expand cooperation between Jordan and USAID in dealing with the impact of the refugee crisis and support development projects in the Kingdom, especially water projects.His Majesty commended the strategic partnership between the Kingdom and the United States, as well as USAID's support for Jordan's priorities under its political, economic, and administrative modernisation efforts.For her part, Administrator Power expressed appreciation of Jordan's humanitarian efforts to alleviate the situation for civilians in Gaza.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and Jordan's Ambassador in Washington, DC, Dina Kawar attended the meeting.