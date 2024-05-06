Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets Sudanese Acting Minister Of Foreign Affairs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met on Monday with Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Sudan HE Hussein Awad Ali, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, as well as developments in Sudan.

During the meeting, HE Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's firms position in support of the unity, independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Sudan, and the need to stop foreign interference in its internal affairs that fuel conflict, as well as to fully respect the choices of the Sudanese people for freedom, peace, justice and prosperity.