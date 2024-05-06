Official Spokesperson For The Ministry Of Foreign Affairs: Hamas Sent The Mediators A Response To Their Proposals Regarding The Truce

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced that the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) sent on Monday to the mediators a response to their proposals that they put forward to Israel and the movement regarding the truce, and that the response can be described as positive.

Dr. Al Ansari said in a statement to the Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the Qatari delegation will head to Cairo on Tuesday morning to resume indirect negotiations between the two parties through the mediators, expressing the State of Qatar's hope that the talks will culminate in reaching an agreement for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the exchange of prisoners and detainees, and the sustainable flow of humanitarian aid into all areas of the Strip.