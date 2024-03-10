Ukrainian Forces Destroy 35 Out Of 39 Kamikaze Drones Launched By Russia Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of March 9-10, Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 35 out of the 39 kamikaze drones launched by Russia.

The Ukrainian Air Force said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Overnight into March 10, 2024, Russian occupiers hit the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions with four S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and launched 39 Shahed attack UAVs from Cape Chauda, Crimea, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Russia," the post said.

Air Defense Forces destroy 12 out of 15 Shahed drones at night

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 35 Shaheds in the Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Odesa, Kherson, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Kyiv and Zhytomyr regions.

"Most of the targets were destroyed by the forces and assets of mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force, and electronic warfare equipment were also involved in repelling the air attack," the Ukrainian Air Force added.