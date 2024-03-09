Biden Slams Orbán's Meeting With Trump

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President Joe Biden criticized former President Donald Trump's meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

That's according to The Guardian , Ukrinform reports..

Joe Biden has criticised his election rival Donald Trump for meeting Viktor Orbán, saying the Hungarian premier was“looking for dictatorship”, the report reads.

“You know who he's meeting with today, down in Mar-a-Lago?” Democrat Biden told supporters in a campaign rally.“Orbán of Hungary, who stated flatly he doesn't think democracy works and is looking for dictatorship.”

asks Trump to "come back and bring peace

"I see a future where we defend democracy, not diminish it," Biden added.

The U.S. president also recalled Trump's statement that he would encourage" ussian leader Vladimir Putin to invade NATO countries, which Trump believes did not pay their financial dues to the Alliance.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán reportedly met with potential presidential candidate Donald Trump and asked him to "return to office and bring peace."

Previously, speaking at one of the panels of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum, Orbán referred to Trump "the only serious chance to end the war in Ukraine" in the event of his return to the White House.

Photo: Wade Vandervort