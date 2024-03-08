Canada, Latvia Pledge To Support Ukraine's Defense Capability

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canada's Minister of National Defence Bill Blair and Latvia's Defence Minister Andris Sprūds discussed further support for Ukraine in countering Russian aggression.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Department of National Defence of Canada following the meeting between the two ministers.

“The Ministers condemned Russia's illegal and unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine in the strongest possible terms. Minister Blair commended Latvia's military support to Ukraine and the Ministers reaffirmed that both Canada and Latvia will continue to provide Ukraine with comprehensive military assistance,” the statement says.

It is noted that the interlocutors also discussed current efforts to scale up the multinational NATO Battle Group in Latvia.“Minister Blair thanked Minister Sprūds for Latvia's hospitality to the approximately 1,000 Canadian troops currently deployed in Latvia,” the ministry said.

As reported, Canada announced on Thursday it would join the Ukraine Defense Contact Group's Drone Capability Coalition, co-led by Latvia and the United Kingdom.

Photo: Bill Blair / X