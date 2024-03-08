Azerbaijani Poetess Statue Vandalized In France, Foreign Ministry Official Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ulviyya Shahin Read more
The statue of Azerbaijani poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan was
vandalized in France, said Elshad Iskandarov, an ambassador on
special assignment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan
during the panel discussions at the international conference themed
“Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” held in Baku, Azernews reports.
“Azerbaijan's cultural centre objected to this and the monument
was saved. This, unfortunately, is a manifestation of the bitter
reality,” he said.
He added that the world order is changing very quickly:
“For 50 years, the concept of Islamophobia has expanded with the
dominance of the West. As if Muslims are against liberal values,
they are an obstacle to the world order. Of course, these are wrong
and these opinions were thrown in the middle on purpose.”
MENAFN08032024000195011045ID1107952377
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.