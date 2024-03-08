Azerbaijani Poetess Statue Vandalized In France, Foreign Ministry Official Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

The statue of Azerbaijani poetess Khurshidbanu Natavan was vandalized in France, said Elshad Iskandarov, an ambassador on special assignment of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan during the panel discussions at the international conference themed “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” held in Baku, Azernews reports.

“Azerbaijan's cultural centre objected to this and the monument was saved. This, unfortunately, is a manifestation of the bitter reality,” he said.

He added that the world order is changing very quickly:

“For 50 years, the concept of Islamophobia has expanded with the dominance of the West. As if Muslims are against liberal values, they are an obstacle to the world order. Of course, these are wrong and these opinions were thrown in the middle on purpose.”