Azerbaijan's Central Bank Hosts Meeting With World Bank Delegation

A meeting was held at the Central Bank with the delegation led
by Vice President Antonella Bassani for Europe and Central Asia of
the World Bank, Azernews reports, with reference to the post shared
by the Governor of the Central Bank on the "X" social network.
During the meeting, the current state of cooperation with the
World Bank, ongoing projects, and the key directions of the new
Country Partnership Framework (2025-2028) were discussed.
Additionally, the current status of technical assistance jointly
implemented by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and the World Bank
was also reviewed.
Significantly, in the previous year, the governor of the Central
Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and Bassani engaged in two discussions
concerning the planning of the Country Partnership Framework
Program (2024-2028) and the funding of upcoming investment
projects.
The collaboration between Azerbaijan and the World Bank (WB) has
spanned over three decades. Since 1995, the WB group has extended
support exceeding $500 million for 56 projects fostering private
sector development, leading to the generation of approximately
4,000 jobs.
The collaborative relations between the Central Bank of
Azerbaijan and the World Bank reflect a strategic partnership aimed
at fostering economic development, financial stability, and
sustainable growth within Azerbaijan. This alliance is built upon
mutual cooperation and shared objectives, emphasising the exchange
of expertise, technical assistance, and financial support.
Key aspects of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and the World Bank
partnership are economic development initiatives, financial
stability, project implementation, monitoring and evaluation, and
so on.
