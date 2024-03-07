Azerbaijan's Central Bank Hosts Meeting With World Bank Delegation

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

A meeting was held at the Central Bank with the delegation led by Vice President Antonella Bassani for Europe and Central Asia of the World Bank, Azernews reports, with reference to the post shared by the Governor of the Central Bank on the "X" social network.

During the meeting, the current state of cooperation with the World Bank, ongoing projects, and the key directions of the new Country Partnership Framework (2025-2028) were discussed.

Additionally, the current status of technical assistance jointly implemented by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and the World Bank was also reviewed.

Significantly, in the previous year, the governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and Bassani engaged in two discussions concerning the planning of the Country Partnership Framework Program (2024-2028) and the funding of upcoming investment projects.

The collaboration between Azerbaijan and the World Bank (WB) has spanned over three decades. Since 1995, the WB group has extended support exceeding $500 million for 56 projects fostering private sector development, leading to the generation of approximately 4,000 jobs.

The collaborative relations between the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and the World Bank reflect a strategic partnership aimed at fostering economic development, financial stability, and sustainable growth within Azerbaijan. This alliance is built upon mutual cooperation and shared objectives, emphasising the exchange of expertise, technical assistance, and financial support.

Key aspects of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and the World Bank partnership are economic development initiatives, financial stability, project implementation, monitoring and evaluation, and so on.