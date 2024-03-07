Qatar Participates In Bahrain Smart Cities Summit 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)

Manama: The Ministry of Municipality took part in the Bahrain Smart Cities Summit 2024, which concluded here today. The ministry was represented by a delegation headed by Assistant Undersecretary for Urban planning Eng. Fahad Mohammed Al Qahtani.

The two-day summit discussed models of sustainable smart government projects, the national afforestation plan, the use of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things in urban infrastructure, the smart electricity grid, the use of artificial intelligence for security and safety in smart cities, and combating electronic fraud.

An accompanying exhibition was also organized in which government and private bodies participated, displaying their achievements in the field of smart cities solutions and the latest systems in the field of artificial intelligence.

The delegation of the Ministry of Municipality participated in the meeting held with HE Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa in the presence of a number of Their Excellencies the ministers and representatives of the participating delegations.

The delegation presented the major achievements of the State of Qatar in the field of smart, environmentally friendly and sustainable cities, such as the cities of Msheireb and the Pearl. The efforts of the Ministry of Municipality in the field of urban planning were introduced. Representatives of the Ministry also participated in the workshops accompanying the summit.