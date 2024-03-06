Ukraine's Yermak, Finland's Marin Discuss Ukraine's EU, NATO Membership Prospects

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has met with former Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who is a member of the International Working Group on Security and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine, and discussed the battlefield situation and the prospects for Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO.

That's according to the website of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

"The Head of the Office of the President informed the interlocutor about the situation at the front and Russia's recent attack on apartment buildings in Odesa with the use of Shahed drones, which killed 12 people, including five children," the statement said.

Yermak thanked Marin for her efforts to support Ukraine, in particular within the International Working Group and the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, with a delegation of which she arrived on a visit to Ukraine.

"You know that in Ukraine you are highly esteemed for what you do for our country. And we are always happy to welcome you," he said.

Yermak also emphasized the importance of continued support for Ukraine from its partners, including financial, defense, and political support. The support of each of the world leaders is important, he added.

He also noted Marin's joining the International Working Group on Security and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine.

"It is very important that you have joined this group. We expect it to deliver great results for Ukraine and the entire collective security of the Euro-Atlantic region," Yermak said.

He stressed that Ukraine's invitation to join the Alliance will not lead to escalation, but rather will be a testament to the strength of Western democracies.

Ukraine to invite over 160 countries to first Global Peace Summit –

Yermak also informed Marin about the preparation of the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland and cooperation in this regard with key partners and countries of the Global South. The parties also discussed nuclear safety issues.

Marin, for her part, noted that apart from cooperation with the International Security Group, she and representatives of the Tony Blair Institute assist Ukraine in EU integration. According to the former Finnish Prime Minister, she will meet with representatives of the Ukrainian government and visit a number of facilities to this end.

The meeting was also attended by advisors to the Head of the President's Office Dariia Zarivna and Oleksandr Bevz.

Photo credit: Office of the President of Ukraine