Jordan Affirms Role Of Regional Energy Shift In OMEC-Ufm In Paris

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar.6 (Petra) - Activities of the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) Gas Platform Conference (OMEC-UfM), which was held in the French capital, Paris, concluded Tuesday.Co-chaired by Amani Azzam, Secretary General of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, the conference discussed several topics, primarily role of gas in the energy transition, future of natural gas, biogas, biomethane, and the potential of hydrogen uses, according to an Energy Ministry statement.During her closing speech, Azzam stressed that the Mediterranean region faces challenges and opportunities in its journey to energy transformation, noting the necessity of implementing the basic mechanisms and commitments to ensure this shift in the region.Regarding mechanisms and commitments necessary for the transformation, Azzam stated that the issue requires increasing renewable energy sources and enhancing efficiency to meet the energy demand, stressing that the transportation and building sectors are among the priority sectors for improving efficacy.Azzam also noted delivering electricity to the end user is considered "pivotal to effectively" integrate sustainable energy sources, as well as strengthening electrical connectivity within the Mediterranean region, which is considered of "remarkable" importance for achieving common goals.She added that "green hydrogen" is considered the future fuel, especially in the Eastern Mediterranean region, which affirms the need for "large" investments to achieve a "successful" transformation in the energy field to establish modern legal and financial frameworks to attract the necessary investments in the region.Additionally, Azzam expressed thanks for the stakeholders' participation to enrich the event to help confront the global environmental and economic challenges facing the countries participating in the conference.Jordan and the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) co-chaired the conference that saw attendance of decision-makers, representatives of industry and international organizations.