stc sponsors “Inventors and Artificial Intelligence” workshop

(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 06 March 2024: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, sponsored the “Inventors and Artificial Intelligence” workshop in a strategic collaboration with the GCC Intellectual Property Training Center. The workshop was attended by the winners of the ‘inspireU’ accelerator designed to support startups and SMEs in Kuwait, which falls under stc’s ‘Weyak’ umbrella.

The workshop, titled “Who is the inventor in the era of artificial intelligence?”, led by Dr. Noura Al Mutairi, Assistant Professor in the Law Department at Kuwait University, aimed to explore the importance of intellectual property in the age of Artificial Intelligence and the evolving digital landscape. Aside from its sponsorship role, stc continuously focuses on various ways to educate the community on the latest technological tools that are available today within the digital world. As a digital enabler, the Company believes in the value of knowledge and knowhow in understanding the advancements of the tech scene today, and how these tools can be utilized in day-to-day activities.

The collaboration between stc and the GCC Intellectual Property Training Center in delivering this workshop comes as part of the 'inspireU' initiative, a program launched by stc as part of its commitment to fostering entrepreneurial talent and innovation. InspireU offers a comprehensive support system for emerging businesses and entrepreneurs, aiding in the transformation of innovative ideas into actionable business plans. This includes providing mentorship, targeted training, networking opportunities, and financial support to ensure these nascent businesses can bring their visions to fruition.

Danah AlJasem, General Manager of Corporate Communications at stc, said, “We are proud to sponsor this workshop in collaboration with the GCC Intellectual Property Training Center to educate participants from the ‘inspireU’ incubators on the importance of intellectual property when it comes to artificial intelligence and some of the advanced technologies we have today. By facilitating a platform for learning and exchange, we aim to inspire the current and next generation of inventors and entrepreneurs, contributing to the digital transformation and economic growth of our region. We look forward to hosting similar initiatives in the future that can educate and empower the community in various ways, especially when it comes to technology and the rapidly developing digital world.”





