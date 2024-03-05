'Relocate To Safe Areas': Indian Embassy Issues Advisory For Its Nationals In Israel

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In response to the escalating security situation along the Israeli borders, the Indian embassy in Israel issued a crucial advisory on Tuesday (March 5), urging its nationals, especially those working or visiting border areas in the north and south, to relocate to safer regions within the country. This cautionary measure comes in light of the prevailing security concerns and local safety advisories.

The embassy assured that it maintains constant communication with Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all Indian nationals in the region. This advisory follows a tragic incident where an Indian national lost their life, and two others were injured in an anti-tank missile attack launched by Hezbollah militants from Lebanon near the Israeli northern border community of Margaliot. The victims, all hailing from Kerala, faced the unfortunate consequences of the attack.

Zero tolerance for violence: Election Commission directs West Bengal officials for 'fair' Lok Sabha elections

Expressing deep shock and sadness, the Israeli embassy in India condemned the attack as a cowardly act of terror by Hezbollah. The embassy extended prayers to the bereaved families and highlighted the peaceful nature of the victims who were agriculture workers cultivating an orchard.

In response to the crisis, the Indian embassy in Israel issued emergency contact details for Indians, including a 24*7 Emergency Helpline and the embassy's email. Additionally, the Population and Immigration Authority of Israel's hotline number was provided for assistance.

A post on social media by the embassy emphasized that Israeli medical institutions are fully committed to serving those injured in the incident. The embassy conveyed condolences to the families affected and reiterated Israel's equal regard for all individuals, Israeli or foreign, harmed or killed due to terrorism. The statement emphasized Israel's commitment to supporting the affected families.

Supreme Court clears Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar in 2018 money laundering case; check details