Yuvan Shankar Raja, RK Suresh Share Conflicting Statements Over Their New Film Sparking Controversy; Read On

In the midst of anticipation surrounding the film 'Then Mavattam' renowned music director Yuvan Shankar Raja took to social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter). He issued a statement addressing his fans and the media categorically stating that he had no involvement with the project contrary to what had been suggested by the film's makers.

Yuvan Shankar Raja's assertion came after actor producer RK Suresh unveiled the first look and title of 'Then Mavattam'. Notably the promotional material prominently featured the line music by Yuvan Shankar Raja leading to speculation about his association with the film.

responded to Yuvan Shankar Raja's statement, refuting his claims. On his 'X' account he asserted that Yuvan had indeed committed to the movie and a live concert urging him to review the agreement in question. This exchange of contradictory statements left fans perplexed igniting a wave of confusion on social media regarding Yuvan Shankar Raja's actual involvement in 'Then Mavattam'.

Yuvan Shankar Raja's anticipated projects

Yuvan Shankar Raja continues to work on highly anticipated projects, including the music for Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film 'GOAT'. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, 'GOAT' features Vijay alongside Prabhu Deva and Prashanth in pivotal roles. The film holds significant intrigue in Tamil cinema circles particularly due to Vijay's

political endeavors. Notably 'GOAT' marks the third collaboration between Yuvan Shankar Raja and Thalapathy Vijay following their successful ventures in 'Friends' (2001) and 'Pudhiya Geethai' (2003).

Meanwhile, actor RK Suresh is a producer turned actor who has featured in movies such as 'Visithran', 'Billa Pandi', 'Viruman',and 'Salim' to just name a few.