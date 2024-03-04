CCI To Hold Conference On Economics Of Competition Law

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) The Competition Commission of India (CCI) will hold the 9th National Conference on Economics of Competition Law here on Tuesday.

The conference will bring together scholars, practitioners, academicians and experts working in the area of economics of competition law.

The keynote address in the inaugural session of the conference will be delivered by Arvind Virmani, Member, NITI Aayog.

The conference will have a plenary session and two technical sessions.

According to CCI, the topic for the plenary session is 'Artificial Intelligence: Challenges and Opportunities'. Arghya Sengupta, Founder and Research Director, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy is the Moderator of the plenary session.

The two technical sessions will be chaired by Rajat Kathuria, Professor and Dean, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Shiv Nadar University and Rohit Prasad, Professor, Economic and Public Policy, Management Development Institute, Gurgaon.

The objectives of the conference are to stimulate research and debate on contemporary issues in the field of economics of competition law, to develop a better understanding of competition issues relevant to the Indian context, and to draw inferences for the enforcement of competition law in India, the CCI said in a statement.

The CCI has been organising the Conference every year since 2016.