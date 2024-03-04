U.S. Documents 223 Incidents Of Damage To Ukrainian Infrastructure By Russian Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Conflict Observatory, a consortium of researchers supported by the U.S. Department of State, has published a report with proper documentation of at least 223 cases of damage to Ukraine's critical infrastructure by the Russian Federation.

The Department of State said this in a media note published on Monday, Ukrinform reports.

"In its latest report as part of the Conflict Observatory, the Yale University Humanitarian Research Lab (Yale HRL) documented 223 incidents of damage to power generation and transmission infrastructure across 17 oblasts in Ukraine," the report said.

The report identifies only a part of the documented cases that were recorded between October 1, 2022 and April 30, 2023. Moreover, five regions were most affected: Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Lviv and Kherson.

In the majority of these incidents, the damaged infrastructure was far from the front lines of conflict, calling into question whether the strikes were directed at legitimate military objectives.

According to the authors of the report, "this pattern of attacks indicates widespread and targeted efforts to cripple vital power generation and transmission infrastructure across Ukraine during a time of increased need for heating, which is consistent with patterns documented in previous Conflict Observatory reporting."

Research materials may be used as evidence in future civil and criminal trials in relevant jurisdictions.

The Conflict Observatory is a consortium of researchers including Yale HRL documenting war crimes and atrocities in Ukraine, supported by the Department of State's Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations.