Poll shows Biden`s voters support him despite his old age

(MENAFN) A recent survey conducted by The New York Times and Sienna College has brought to light an interesting paradox among President Joe Biden's supporters. Despite a significant portion of those who voted for him in 2020 expressing reservations about his age, the majority remains committed to casting their ballots for him in a potential 2024 rematch against Republican Donald Trump.



The poll indicates that 61 percent of Biden's 2020 voters believe he is "too old" to effectively serve as president. This sentiment is particularly noteworthy as Biden, at 81, is already the oldest president in United States history. Concerns about his cognitive health have been heightened, with a federal prosecutor suggesting last month that a jury might be reluctant to convict him of mishandling classified documents due to the perception of him as a "well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory."



Despite these reservations, the survey reveals that a significant 59 percent of those planning to vote for Biden in the upcoming November election still hold the view that he is too old for the job. This nuanced relationship between acknowledging concerns about Biden's age and the commitment to vote for him again highlights the complex factors influencing voter decisions.



Biden, if reelected and serving a full second term, would be 86 years old upon leaving the White House. The poll results suggest that while age is a notable consideration for a portion of Biden's supporters, other factors, such as party loyalty or policy alignment, appear to outweigh these concerns in influencing voting decisions. As the 2024 election approaches, the interplay of these dynamics within the Democratic voter base will be a crucial aspect to monitor.







