Rud Pedersen Opens In Prague

PRAGUE - Independent European public affairs and strategic communications firm Rud Pedersen Group, has opened its 17th office, in Czechia.



The new Prague office is led by Jakub Hudec (pictured, right), who previously spent eight years at Grayling, latterly as head of public affairs for the Czech Republic and Slovakia.



Rud Pedersen founder and CEO Morten Rud Pedersen (pictured, left) said:“It is fantastic to have Jakub on board to spearhead our growth into Czechia. I have very fond memories of Prague from 1990 when the city became my second home. It was a historic time in Europe's political development, which now faces its greatest threat since the fall of the Iron Curtain, and so to be opening an office here feels like a full-circle moment.”



Hudec added: “I am looking forward to presenting the Rud Pedersen approach to the business community in Czechia, as well as those investors seeking opportunities and companies facing strategic challenges in the region. Adding another EU member state, as well as Ukraine, Norway and the UK, undoubtedly strengthens the offer to companies with cross-border interests in regulated markets.”



Rud Pedersen now has around 600 employees in 16 countries and was named as PRovoke Media's EMEA public affairs consultancy of the year for 2023 . Its clients range from international corporates to local start-ups, public bodies and business associations, and its advisory work includes policy and regulation, reputation, issues and crises, marketing and recruitment.

