Army Soldier Killed In Accidental Firing In J&K's Rajouri

Lance Naik Balvir Singh, who was deployed near the Anti-Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS), was hit by a bullet which went off from his service rifle accidentally in Nowshera sector, they said.

The army jawan died on the spot and his body has been shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities, police said.

Necessary legal formalities have been initiated and investigation into the matter is on, they said.



