Invest In Homeland, Azizi Asks Afghan Traders Abroad

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The acting minister of commerce and industry has urged Afghan entrepreneurs living abroad to invest in their homeland.

Nooruddin Azizi, during his visit to Ashgabat, attended the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan Business Forum and visited a joint Turkmen-Afghan exhibition.

According to Bakhtar News Agency, he called for Afghan businesspeople to take advantage of the facilities and opportunities available in Afghanistan.

Azizi affirmed the interim government's commitment to utilising Afghans' tax money for the country's reconstruction.

Afghan traders and investors spoke about the problems they faced in oil transportation and suggested the establishment of a free trade zone at the Turkmenbashy port.

They also demanded the creation of a joint Afghan-Turkmen bank, tariff cuts, a trade balance equilibrium and promotion of Afghan exports to Turkmenistan.

mud

Visits: 15