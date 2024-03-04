Russia Summons German Ambassador Over Leaked Wiretape Of Army Discussion On Ukraine

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Russia's foreign ministry on Monday summoned the German ambassador to Moscow,

Alexander Graf Lambsdorff,

in response to the publication of a leaked wiretap from a confidential discussion within the German army regarding Ukraine, according to Russian news agencies.



On Friday, Russian media released a 38-minute recording capturing a conversation among German officers discussing weapons for Ukraine and the possibility of a strike by Kyiv on a bridge in Crimea. This prompted officials in Moscow to demand an explanation.

On Sunday, Germany's defense minister alleged that Russia is waging an "information war" designed to sow discord within the nation.



“The incident is much more than just the interception and publication of a conversation ... It is part of an information war that Putin is waging,” defence minister Boris Pistorius had said.



“It is a hybrid disinformation attack. It is about division. It is about undermining our unity.”

The Kremlin has consistently refuted accusations of disseminating false or misleading information in response to claims from other nations. On Friday, a spokesperson from the Russian foreign ministry stated that the country was seeking an "explanation from Germany," although specific concerns were not outlined.

In the leaked conversation, participants deliberated over the potential delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to Kyiv, a proposition that Chancellor Olaf Scholz has publicly rejected thus far.

Kyiv has persistently requested Germany to supply Taurus missiles, which boast a range of up to 500km.

Moreover, the discussions encompassed the utilization of long-range missiles supplied to Kyiv by France and Britain, along with the training of Ukrainian soldiers.

As the conflict in Ukraine enters its third year, Kyiv has intensified its appeals for increased military support from its allies. On the frontlines, Ukrainian soldiers face being outgunned and outnumbered, with shortages of ammunition becoming increasingly evident.

Scholz, speaking on Saturday, deemed the potential leak as "very serious" and emphasized ongoing efforts to thoroughly investigate the matter with urgency.

Germany's ARD broadcaster characterized the leak as a "catastrophe" for the German secret services. Der Spiegel magazine reported that the video conference took place on the WebEx platform, rather than on a secure internal army network.

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, remarked on Sunday that the recording suggested Berlin's readiness to engage in conflict with Moscow.