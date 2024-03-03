University Of Jammu Marks 48Th Foundation Day Of DDOE With Grand Celebration

The event commenced with the ceremonial lamp lighting, setting the tone for a day filled with reflections on the past and a vision for the future.

Professor Umesh Rai, Vice-Chancellor, University of Jammu, was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Prof Rai delivered a thought-provoking address, urging the DDOE to forge ahead. He emphasized the crucial role of DDOE in the evolving educational landscape.

Prof. Rai emphasized that Open, Distance, and Online education are the future of India's educational landscape. Stressing the limitations of traditional education in meeting the growing demands of youth, he acknowledged the significant challenge of fulfilling educational aspirations, especially with over 25% of the population aged 15-25 for the next 15 years. The Vice-Chancellor questioned the feasibility of building more colleges and Universities, considering the existing affiliation of 164 colleges with the University of Jammu.

Highlighting the technological advancements bridging the gap between conventional and distance education, Prof. Rai said that Online Education is the key solution to future challenges. With the widespread reach of the ITC network to remote areas, Prof. Rai expressed confidence that Online Education will provide quality learning opportunities to people residing in remote areas. Prof. Rai also complimented the Director, DDOE and all other stakeholders of the Directorate for taking steps towards inclusive and equitable education.

Prof. Bechan Lal, Vice-Chancellor, Cluster University of Jammu, was the Guest of Honour on the occasion. He echoed the sentiment that Distance and Online Education are the future. He urged faculties to stay relevant amidst rising aspirations, stressing the need to adapt to the changing educational landscape. Complimenting the DDOE for its Foundation Day, Prof. Bechan Lal, expressed his gratitude for inviting and making him part of the event

Dr. Anju Sharma introduced the keynote speaker, Prof. R C Sharma, Director HRDC, B R Ambedkar University, Delhi.

Keynote Speaker, Prof. RC Sharma, Director, HRDC, B.R Ambedkar University, Delhi who is an eminent academician and professor of instructional design, and education technology spoke on“Artificial Intelligence and Impact on Open and Distance Education and Careers”. He discussed the role of education in creating a smart learning ecosystem that can keep up with the needs of the academic and student community in a harmonious manner. Tracing the long journey of Distance Learning in India, he pointed out that Distance Education is the only field that has used ICT to its full extent in the education sector. He stated that technologies are going to impact education much more intensely with the arrival of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Calling it“The Fourth Education Revolution”, he emphasized the need for the transformation of teachers into AI-fluent Smart Educators. He also advised the students to become better and faster learners.

Earlier, tracing the journey of the Directorate, Director, DD&OE, Prof. Pankaj Srivastava, emphasized how providing accessible and quality learning has become a sense of mission and purpose of the DD&OE ever since its inception in 1976. Serving the educational requirements of the Jammu region, he narrated how DD&OE in its 48 years of journey nurtured lakhs of young minds and provided a solid foundation for their future. He also acknowledged the contributions of the former Directors, the teachers, and staff, retired and serving, in building the DD&OE as one of the longest and biggest institutes of Open, Distance, and Online Education in the country. He also highlighted the key initiatives and achievements of the Directorate, its staff, and the students. Some pertinent accomplishments include new PG programs in ODL mode in Punjabi and Education, an Online Masters program in English and M.Com. He also mentioned the accomplishments of the students as well and congratulated the winners who have brought laurels for their alma mater.

The event also celebrated the contributions of former directors, superannuated faculty, officers and staff. Prof. Anupama Vohra highlighted the contribution of all the former Directors, superannuated faculty members, officers and staff of the DDE. Former Directors felicitated on the occasion include Santokh Ram, Dr. J. S. Dev, prof. M. K. Jyoti, Dr. O. S. Sudan, prof. B.P. S Sehgal, Dr. Meenakshi Kilam, Prof. Desh Bandu Gupta, Prof. V. D. Singh, Prof. Dhian Singh Bhau, Prof. Darshana Sharma, Prof. Rajnikant, Prof. Kulwant Singh, Prof. Satnam Kour, Prof. Neelu Rohmetra. Superannuated faculty who were felicitated included Dr. Shan, Prof. Ramesh Verma, Dr. Sushil Sharma., Officers felicitated included Sh. Bashi Ram, Sh. Sat Paul, Sr. P.A., Sh. Kartar Chand, orderly, Mast Ram, Peon, Stya Paul, Chowkidar, Bharat Bhushan, Driver.

Among others, who graced the occasion include the Dean Research Studies & Former Director DD&OE, Prof. Neelu Rohmetra, the Dean Students Welfare, Prof. Prakash Antahal, Prof Jasbir Singh, Rector, Kishtwar Campus, Prof. Susheel Pandey, Rector Reasi Campus, Prof. Sucheta Pathania, Dean Faculty of Arts, Prof. Monika Sethi, Chairperson Campus Cultural Committee, Prof. Riaz Ahmad, HoD Urdu, Dr. Vijay Sehgal, President JUTA, andDr. Jayaprakash Verma, Regional Director, IGNOU, officers, staff and students of DDOE

A cultural bonanza presented by students added a vibrant touch to the celebration. Earlier, a plantation drive symbolizing growth and sustainability was also held, aligning with the commitment of DDOE to holistic development.

Dr. Jasleen conducted the proceedings of the event.

