Sri Lanka Expresses Grave Concern Over The Death Of Aid Seekers In Gaza

Sri Lanka is deeply troubled about the death of over hundred people who were waiting to receive aid in Gaza and joins the call for investigation into the incident.

The latest incident underscores the immediate need to end the blockade imposed on Gaza, depriving its civilian population, including women and children, of access to basic necessities such as food, water, medicine, electricity, and fuel.

Sri Lanka reiterates its call for an immediate ceasefire and unrestricted humanitarian access to Gaza to alleviate the suffering of civilians.

The Sri Lanka Government approved the establishment of the“Children of Gaza Fund,” a compassionate initiative proposed by the President aimed at providing assistance to the victims in Gaza and to donate USD one million through UN agencies to provide much-needed support to the victims of Gaza.

Sri Lanka joins the global calls for a sustainable political resolution to the conflict and emphasizes the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine, based on the borders of 1967, in line with relevant UN resolutions, as well as ensuring the security of Israel.