Pato District Residents Complain Lack Of Health Clinics

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) NEILLI (Pajhwok): Some residents in the Pato district of central Daikundi province have complained against the lack of health facilities and said most of residents must travel for hours in vehicles to reach a health centre.

They said during the past government most residents of this district were deprived of health and other facilities due to insecurity.

Ihsanullah, the resident of Pato district, told Pajhwok Afghan News there were shortage of clinics in the district which could not entertain the residents and people living in the remote areas of the district.

He said the Qakhour locality where 550 families lived must walk for hours to reach to the local clinic.

He added the scattered nature of the areas and the impassability of the roads have caused the majority of people to be deprived of health services and some patients die before reaching the hospital.

He added:“There is one clinic at the lower area of Fakhur and one clinic in the district centre, there is no other health facilities, people have to take their patients to Neilli for a small health problem.”

Expressing his concerns, he said the people of the remote areas of Patu have to travel by car all day to reach Nili, so sometimes urgent patients die on the way.

Asadullah Mohammadi, another resident of Pato district, said remote areas of Pato were deprived of basic health facilities.

He said due to impassable roads, people shift most of their patients by animals.“In the past government said that due to insecurity they could not pay attention, now that security had improved there was need for serious attention to this problem.”

Daikundi Health Department Director Mohammad Ghani Samim said:“Earlier, in Pato district there was fighting therefore there is shortage of health centres there.”

He added it is expected to increase the capacity of the existing clinics in Patu district, and it has shared with the Ministry of Public Health proposals to establish health clinics for remote areas of Patu district.

In areas where people do not have access to health facilities, they provided services through mobile health teams.

Daikundi is one of the remote provinces with mountainous terrain whose residents always complained against the provision of services, including health.

nh

Visits: 6