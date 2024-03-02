Russian Shelling Of Kherson Leaves Woman Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the afternoon of March 2, the Russian forces attacked Kherson, wounding a 79-year-old woman.
According to Ukrinform, Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram .
"The Russian army fired on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank. A 79-year-old woman was wounded as a result of the enemy attack," Mrochko wrote.
As reported, on the morning of March 2, the Russians shelled the territory of the Stanislav community in the Kherson region with artillery, killing a 53-year-old man.
