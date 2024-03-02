Arabian Center Celebrates 15Th Anniversary With The Launch Of Its New Gift Card

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Arabian Center, Dubai's favorite community mall in

Al Mizhar 1, launched its eagerly awaited Mall Gift Card, coinciding with the celebration

of its 15th anniversary. This significant milestone marked a commitment to enhancing

the shopping experience for its valued customers.

The Arabian Center Gift Card launch represents a significant achievement for the mall,

offering customers greater convenience and flexibility in gifting and shopping. "As we

celebrate 15 years of being the favorite destination for families, the Gift Card launch

reflects our commitment to enhancing the shopping experience," says Wesam Aldora,

General Manager of Arabian Center. "It's the perfect gift for any occasion, allowing

shoppers to choose from over 200 brands within the mall, from fashion and homeware

to entertainment and dining."

As part of the 15th-anniversary festivities, Arabian Center hosted a three-day

celebration from February 23 rd to 25 th , filled with exciting events and opportunities for

customers to win up to AED 15,000 in Gift Cards. The festivities kicked off on February

23 with captivating entertainment performances and the unveiling of the mall's Gift Card.

RJ Halabi from Al Rabia FM hosted a lively roadshow giving away Gift Cards worth AED

10,000.

In addition to the anniversary celebrations, Arabian Center also announced a

partnership with Prime Medical, where the Mall regularly hosts blood donation drives to

support the community and encourage donors to contribute to this noble cause.

About Arabian Center

A local favourite, Arabian Center is home to 200 brands, ranging from clothing, home

furnishings, including a 63,000+ Homes R Us, electronics, jewellery, perfumes to

fashion accessories, and family entertainment, Air Maniax, Fun City, including a

102,000+ sq. ft. Lulu Hypermarket. The mall features a fully digital eight-screen cinema,

famous restaurants and cafés, a spacious 600+ food court seating, banks, many

medical centres including PRIME and Health Hub Plus, and much more. A one-stop

destination for the whole family, the mall boasts Arabian-inspired architecture within a

modern setting.

Located off Airport Road, the shopping mall covers a total site area of more than 1

million square feet over two levels, with 1,500 parking spaces available. Arabian Center

can be reached via Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road, making it

easily accessible for visitors from all emirates and communities. Arabian Center opened

in 2009 and is currently managed by PLEX Management Services, Al-Futtaim Malls'

newly launched Asset Management Division.