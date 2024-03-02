West Responsible For Afghanistan's Troubles: Russia

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Russia has blamed Afghanistan's problems on the two-decade-long military presence of the US, Britain and other NATO.

At the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, a member of the Russian delegation assailed the US, the UK and their NATO allies for the current troubles in Afghanistan.

Ruslan Stroganov accused the West of leaving behind devastation and poverty while withdrawing in haste from Afghanistan in August 2021.

TASS news agency quoted him as saying:“Now it (West) is shamelessly shifting the responsibility to the Afghan authorities, linking humanitarian aid deliveries to political concessions from Kabul.”

Afghanistan's reserves amounting to several billion dollars remained frozen, Stroganov regretted.

The diplomat added his country wanted to promote efforts to strengthen stability in Afghanistan.“Only lasting peace in Afghanistan will facilitate the development of the entire region.”

PAN Monitor/mud





Visits: 22