CBRE Climbs To No. 3 On Barron's Most Sustainable U.S. Companies List

DALLAS, March 1, 2024 /3BL/ - CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) climbed to No. 3 on the Barron's list of the 100 most sustainable U.S.-based companies for 2024 – up from No. 4 last year. This is the seventh consecutive year that CBRE has made the top 100 list.

The 1,000 largest U.S.-based publicly traded companies are evaluated under the Barron's program. They are scored on more than 230 environmental, social, and governance performance metrics across five categories: shareholders, employees, customers, community and the planet. Scores are weighted according to the financial materiality of each category to a company's industry.

The Barron's accolade follows CBRE's achieving an A- performance score from CDP on its 2023 climate change disclosure. CDP's annual climate change disclosure and scoring process is recognized as the global standard of corporate transparency on climate impacts, risks and opportunities. The A- score is within CDP's Leadership band, reserved for companies implementing best practices in climate change governance.

CDP gave CBRE high marks in several categories, including emissions reduction initiatives and low carbon products; opportunity and risk disclosure; risk management processes; targets; and Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions. CBRE's partnership with Emitwise was also recently highlighted by CDP as an innovation in tackling one of climate change's biggest hurdles-decarbonizing the supply chain.

“CBRE has a unique opportunity and obligation as the world's largest commercial property manager to accelerate sustainability across the commercial real estate industry. It's an honor to have our own sustainability efforts recognized, as we navigate many of the same challenges that our clients face and are focused on developing solutions that can be replicated to drive progress at scale,” said Rob Bernard, chief sustainability officer, CBRE.

CBRE was also recently recognized on Forbes' inaugural Net Zero Leaders list as the highest-ranked commercial real estate company and appeared on 3BL's annual 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking for the fifth consecutive year.

