Citigate Dewe Rogerson Hires Director To Strengthen Global Financial Services Offer

LONDON - Citigate Dewe Rogerson has hired Claire Lewis as a senior director to strengthen its global financial services offer.



Lewis (pictured) joins after five years at Montfort Communications, latterly as managing director of asset and wealth management. In her new role, she will also focus on asset and wealth management clients.



Citigate Dewe Rogerson global CEO Charlotte Bilney, who has been with the firm for nearly 28 years, said:“International financial services companies want to work with seasoned professionals who can operate seamlessly across key global financial markets to help them navigate increasingly complex communications challenges.



“Claire, with her outstanding reputation in the UK market, is an exciting addition to our experienced global team who deploy their decades of experience to advise, and just as importantly execute, well-considered and effective strategies.”



Lewis added:“I am thrilled to be joining the global financial services team at CDR. The team's expertise and extensive network offers clients industry-leading counsel and services, and I look forward to drawing on these to help asset and wealth managers navigate the challenges and seize the opportunities facing the industry.”



Citigate Dewe Rogerson works with financial services clients across the UK and EMEA, Asia Pacific and the US, specialising in market entry, new product and service launches, thought leadership and content campaigns, social media programmes, issues management and executive training.

