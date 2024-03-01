Coffee Machine Market Report 2024, Industry Trends, Growth, Size And Forecast Till 2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Coffee Machine Market Report by Product (Drip Filter, Pod/Capsule, Espresso, Bean-To-Cup), Technology (Semi-Automatic, Automatic), Application (Commercial, Residential), Distribution Channel (Multi-Branded Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Stores, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “, The global coffee machine market size reached US$ 6.6 Billion in

2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 9.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Coffee Machine Industry:

Increasing Coffee Consumption:

The growing demand for convenient, high-quality coffee-making equipment is influencing the market growth. Additionally, coffee is evolving from a commodity to an artisanal beverage, encouraging consumers to seek more sophisticated brewing methods that can replicate the café-quality experience at home. The shift is about the love for coffee and includes the appreciation of the ritual behind its preparation, encouraging the acquisition of advanced coffee machines.

These devices cater to the rising desire for a refined coffee experience, offering precision and consistency in brewing that coffee aficionados value. Furthermore, the rising coffee consumption is a reflection of a larger lifestyle trend that prioritizes quality, taste, and the pleasure of a well-crafted cup of coffee, which is escalating the demand for specialized coffee-making equipment.

Technological Advancements:

The emerging technological advancements, such as smart coffee machines contributing to the market growth. These innovative machines are equipped with features such as app connectivity, programmability, and customization options, catering to the modern consumer's demand for convenience, efficiency, and personalization. Moreover, the integration of technology allows users to control their coffee machines via smartphones, enabling them to customize brew strength, temperature, and even brew times from their beds or before arriving home.

These features resonate with tech-savvy consumers who value the integration of smart appliances into their connected homes. Besides this, the advancements in technology led to more energy-efficient, user-friendly, and aesthetically pleasing machines, enhancing their appeal, thus accelerating the market growth.

Expanding Retail Channels:

The accessibility of coffee machines has significantly improved due to the expansion of various retail channels. Additionally, consumers can now purchase coffee machines from various outlets, including online platforms, specialty stores, supermarkets, and directly from manufacturers, contributing to the market growth. Also, the easy availability offers consumers convenience and a broad selection of products to suit their preferences and budgets. Moreover, online retail platforms offer a popular choice for consumers due to the ease of comparing different models, reading reviews, and taking advantage of competitive pricing and home delivery services, representing another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, specialty stores offer the added benefit of expert guidance, allowing customers to make informed decisions based on their coffee preferences and lifestyle needs, thus accelerating the market growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:



Breville Usa Inc.

De'Longhi Appliances S.r.l.

Electrolux AB

Gruppo Cimbali SPA

Hamilton Beach Brands Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Melitta

Nestle Espresso

Panasonic Corporation

Rancilio Group S.p.A (Ali Group)

Schaerer AG Thermoplan AG

For an in-depth analysis, you can refer sample copy of the report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/coffee-machine-market/requestsample

Report Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Product Insights:





Drip Filter

Pod/Capsule

Espresso Bean-to-Cup

Drip filter machines dominate the market due to their simplicity and widespread appeal, catering to consumers seeking convenience and affordability.

Technology

Insights:





Semi-Automatic Automatic

Semi-automatic holds the largest market share due to its balance between manual control and automated functions, offering versatility favored by both enthusiasts and casual users.

Application Insights:



Commercial Residential

Commercial represents the leading application as businesses rely on coffee machines for consistent quality and efficiency.

Distribution Channel Insights:



Multi-branded Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Stores Others

Specialty stores account for the largest market share due to their expertise and curated selection, attracting consumers seeking personalized advice and premium products.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Europe's dominance in the coffee machine market is attributed to its strong coffee culture and various consumer preferences across several segments.

Global Coffee Machine Market Trends:

At present, the growing demand for smart coffee machines offers connectivity features that allow users to control brewing parameters through smartphone apps or voice commands. Additionally, the increasing appreciation for specialty coffee beverages is escalating the demand for coffee machines capable of brewing espresso-based drinks such as lattes, cappuccinos, and macchiatos. Also, the introduction of machines with advanced brewing technologies to replicate the café experience at home is propelling the market growth. Besides this, coffee enthusiasts are seeking ways to personalize their coffee brewing experience while manufacturers are offering machines with customizable settings for factors such as brew strength, temperature, and grind size, catering to diverse preferences among consumers.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

