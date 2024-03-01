Al Markhiya Shock Al Wakrah At ESL

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Markhiya yesterday shocked formidable Al Wakrah 2-1 in their Week 15 match of the Expo Stars League (ESL) at the Al Janoub Stadium yesterday.

It was Al Markhiya's only second win of the season, but was gained in inspirational way as they rallied after being a goal down to turn the tables on their fancied rivals.

Al Wakrah led 1-0 at half time before Al Markhiya came back to score two goals in the second session while defending well in the eight added minutes for a worthy victory and the three valuable points.

While Hamdi Fathi gave Al Wakrah the lead in the 31st minute, for Al Markhiya - Driss Fettouhi (58th minute) and Ruben Semedo (75th minute) did the scoring job.

Al Wakrah's only second loss of the season sees them stay as second in the rankings with 28 points from 14 games while Al Markhiya's tally moved to 7 points, they still being 12th.

In other matches today, Al Shamal and Muaither played out a goalless draw while Umm Salal defeated Al Ahli 2-1.