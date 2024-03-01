Environment Minister Meets Saudi Counterpart

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie met Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia H E Eng. Abdulrahman Abdulmohsen AlFadley yesterday, on the sidelines of the sixth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya. Al Subaie also visited the Saudi pavilion on the sidelines of the assembly, on the occasion of Saudi Arabia's organisation of the sixteenth session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 16) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), scheduled to be held from December 2 to 13, 2024, in Riyadh.
