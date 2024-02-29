Defense Ministry Wins International Arbitration Award Of Almost UAH 19M

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The international arbitration tribunal has issued awards of UAH 19 million in favor of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine from foreign business entities for violating the terms of delivery of materiel.

According to Ukrinform, this was announced by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

“The international arbitration tribunal has approved two decisions awarding a total of USD 491,399.99 (more than UAH 19 million) in favor of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine from foreign business entities,” the report reads.

As noted, according to the concluded foreign economic contracts for the purchase of material property, the Ministry of Defense fully fulfilled its obligations and paid the cost of the goods on time. However, foreign suppliers have violated the delivery dates. In this regard, the Ministry of Defense applied to international arbitration to recover penalties. The arbitration upheld the claim.

The press service emphasized that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine monitors the fulfillment of obligations by suppliers to ensure that the Ukrainian army receives all types of services provided by the department on time.

As Ukrinform reported, On February 1, the Ukrainian government improved defense procurement procedures by introducing a new tool in the ProZorro system - a framework agreement. This agreement will be used to supply fuel, food, military uniforms, and drones for the needs of the Defense Forces.